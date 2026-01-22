Shadowfax IPO GMP today: Subscription window to close soon, check listing date and other details Shadowfax IPO GMO today: The price band has been fixed at Rs 118-124 apiece for the IPO, valuing the company at over Rs 7,100 crore at the higher end.

Mumbai:

Today is the last day of the three-day subscription window for the initial public offer of logistics services provider Shadowfax Technologies Ltd. The public issue has so far received good response from investors and is fully subscribed. At the time of writing the report, the IPO saw 1.14x subscription, driven by good demand from retail individual investors (RIIs). According to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the three-day IPO received bids for 10,15,82,040 shares against 8,90,88,807 shares on offer.

The category for retail individual investors (RIIs) fetched 1.97 times the subscription. The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 1.19x subscription, and the quota for non-institutional investors subscribed 48 per cent.

The company's Rs 1,907-crore public offering will be available for subscription till January 22.

Ahead of the IPO, the company collected Rs 856 crore from anchor investors.

Shadowfax IPO GMO today

According to Investorgain, Shadowfax's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 0.

Shadowfax IPO price band

The price band has been fixed at Rs 118-124 apiece for the IPO, valuing the company at over Rs 7,100 crore at the higher end.

Shadowfax IPO listing date

The shares of Shadowfax are scheduled for listing on both the exchanges, i.e. NSE and BSE, with the expected date being January 28, 2026.

The IPO has a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 907.27 crore by existing shareholders. This takes the total issue size to Rs 1,907.27 crore.

Shadowfax is backed by marquee investors such as Flipkart, TPG, Eight Roads Ventures, Mirae Asset Ventures and Nokia Growth Funds. It is India's leading logistics service provider for e-commerce express parcel and value-added services.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)