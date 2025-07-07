Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens in red, Nifty holds 25,450, FMCG stocks in action Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,250 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,070 were trading in the red. 114 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started on a flat note on Monday, July 7, 2025, amid weak global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex started the session at 83,398.08, with a loss of 34.81 points, and the Nifty opened at 25,450.45, with a slight dip of 10.55 points. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,432.89 and the Nifty 50 at 25,461.00. The broader indices started the session flat. While the BSE Midcap gained around 43.25 points or 0.09 per cent to 46,899.93 in the opening session, the BSE Smallcap index fell 22.22 points or 0.04 per cent to trade at 54,808.12.

In early trade, 1,250 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,070 were trading in the red. One hundred fourteen stocks remained unchanged.