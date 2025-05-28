Stock Market Opening Bell: Nifty opens below 24,850, Sensex falls 94.02 points despite positive global cues Stock Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 1,520 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 518 were trading in the red. 105 stocks remained unchanged.

New Delhi:

Sensex, Nifty Today: A day after a volatile trading session, Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started flat on Wednesday despite positive cues from the US market and a weak dollar. While the 30-share BSE Sensex was down 94.01 points to open at 81,457.61, Nifty was up by just 6.3 points to start the trading session at 24,832.50. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,551.63 and the Nifty 50 at 24,826.20. In the broader market, while the BSE Smallcap was up by over 100 points, the BSE Midcap index started trading in the red territory and was down by around 90 points in the opening trade.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys. Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance and NTPC were in green in the opening trade, with Infosys being the biggest gainer with a gain of 0.76 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like ITC, Titan, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were in the red at the time of writing this news, with ITC nosediving around 3.55 per cent.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start as it opened in the green with a nominal gain at 24,862.50, against the previous close of 24,861.50.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded mostly higher today after a rally on Wall Street following President Donald Trump's decision to delay a 50 per cent tariff on goods coming from the European Union. While the S&P 500 leapt 2 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 740 points or 1.8 per cent and the Nasdaq was up by 2.5 per cent

At the time of writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 139.05 points and was trading at 37,863.16. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 119.04 points or 0.51 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI gained 46.42 or 1.76 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite was in the green too at 3,342.93 - a gain of 0.07 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded mixed today, with the Nifty IT gaining 0.44 per cent in the opening trade. The Nifty FMCG Index was down by 1.41 per cent in the early trade. Similarly, Nifty Auto dipped 0.15 per cent, and the Nifty Metal slipped by 0.24 per cent.