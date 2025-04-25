Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open slightly higher, SBI Life surges 8 per cent Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,187 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 898 were trading in the red. 87 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened slightly higher on Friday, April 25, 2025, amid strong positive global cues as the Wall Street rally continued for the third day. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 28.72 points to open at 79,830.15, while Nifty was up 42.3 points, starting the trading session at 24,289.00. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 79,801.43 and the Nifty 50 at 24,246.70. However, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices traded in red during the opening trade.

According to experts, there is indecisiveness between the bulls and the bears at the moment.

"On the daily chart, an Inside Body candle formation is formed, indicating indecisiveness between the bulls and the bears. We believe the short-term market structure is bullish, but a fresh uptrend is possible only after the dismissal of the 24400/80300 resistance zone. Above this level, the market could rise towards 24500-24600/80600-80900. On the other hand, if the market drops below 24200/79600, we may see a quick intraday correction to 24100/79300. The decline may continue further, which may drag the market to 24000/79000," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, TCS and Larsen & Turbo were in green in the opening trade, with IndusInd gaining 0.79 per cent. On the other hand, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, and Asian Paint were in the red at the time of writing this news, with Axis Bank falling 4.08 per cent. Meanwhile, the SBI Life Insurance surged over 8 per cent in the early trade due to strong quarterly results.

In early trade, 1,187 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 898 were trading in the red. 87 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start, opening in the green at 24,513, against the previous close of 24,390.50.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets opened in green today following gains in the US markets as better-than-expected profits for companies piled up. The S&P 500 climbed 2 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 486 points, or 1.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.7 per cent.

At the time of writing the news, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was up by 779.77 points or 2.23 per cent to 35,815.21 in morning trading. South Korea’s Kospi was up by 29.68 points or 1.18 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 306.14 points or 1.40 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite was also in the green when writing this news.

How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today, with the Nifty IT gaining 0.27 per cent. Similarly, Nifty Auto by 0.64 per cent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Metal were in green by 0.62 per cent and 0.79 respectively, in the opening trade.