Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 119 points, Nifty above 25,200, Tech Mahindra falls post Q1 results Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened 48.5 points higher at 25,279.50, compared to the previous close of 25,231.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the green on Thursday, July 17, 2025, amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex started the session at 82,753.53, with a gain of 119.05 points, and the Nifty added just 18.70 points to open at 25,230.75. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,634.48 and the Nifty 50 at 25,212.05. The broader indices too started the session on a positive note. While the BSE Midcap was up by only 64.75 points or 0.14 per cent in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 131.62 points or 0.24 per cent to trade at 55,607.02.

From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India (SBIN), NTPC, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Steel were among the major gainers, with SBIN leading by adding 0.90 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Asian Paints and Power Grid were among the laggards, with Tech Mahindra shedding over 1 per cent in the opening trade.

"We believe 25,100/82,300 will remain a key support zone for traders. As long as the market remains above this level, the bullish trend is likely to persist. On the upside, the market could bounce back to the 20-day SMA (simple moving average) or 25,350/83,200. Further upside could even take the market to 25,500/83,800," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to reduce exposure. They sold equities worth Rs 1,858 crore on July 16. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained consistent buyers for the 8th straight session, infusing Rs 1,223 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded mixed today. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 42.53 points or 0.11 per cent to trade at Rs 39,705.93 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 6.31 points or 0.03 per cent. While South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a dip of 3.08 points, Shanghai's SSE Composite index added 2.89 points or 0.08 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

The major Nifty sectoral indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the Nifty IT index fell 0.37 per cent, the Nifty Private Bank shed 0.20 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty Auto added 0.24 per cent and Nifty Realty gained 0.81 per cent in the opening trade.