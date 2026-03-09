Sedemac Mechatronics IPO allotment date: How to check status online on BSE, MUFG Intime

Mumbai:

The initial public offering of Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd, a powertrain controls and auto parts manufacturer, received decent participation from retail investors and received 2.68 times subscription on the last day of bidding on Friday. The attention has not shifted to the IPO allotment date, and reports suggest that it is expected to be finalised today, i.e. on March 9, 2026. Once the allotment is finalised, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders. Also, the refund process will be initiated tomorrow, i.e. on March 10. If you have applied for the IPO and want to check the allotment status, here we are going to tell you some easy steps to check the status online.

Sedemac Mechatronics IPO allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE or click on the direct link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Sedemac Mechatronics IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Sedemac Mechatronics IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Sedemac Mechatronics IPO Allotment Status on MUFG Intime

Step 1: Visit the official website of the registrar — https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

Step 2: Select 'Sedemac Mechatronics' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Sedemac Mechatronics IPO application will appear on the screen.

Sedemac Mechatronics IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Sedemac Mechatronics' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 48. Considering the upper price band of Rs 1,352, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 1,400, reflecting a grey market premium of 3.55 per cent.

Sedemac Mechatronics IPO Listing Date

Sedemac Mechatronics is expected to make its stock market debut on March 11.

ALSO READ | New 6-lane Lucknow Link Expressway to connect Purvanchal to Delhi, check full details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)