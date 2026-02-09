SBI share price: Stock gains over 6% as PSU bank records reports highest ever quarterly net profit SBI share price: State Bank of India (SBI) has reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit at Rs 21,028 crores, witnessing a growth of 24.49 per cent YoY.

Mumbai:

Shares of state-owned State Bank of India (SBI) are in action today as the lender has reported an all-time high profit of Rs 21,028 crore on a standalone basis in the quarter ending December 31 of FY26. This is a 24.49 per cent growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. On a consolidated basis, the state-owned lender reported a 13.06 per cent increase in profit at Rs 21,317 crore, as per a regulatory filing. The operating profit for Q3FY26 was up by 39.54 per cent YoY to Rs 32,862 crores. Following this, the counter opened gap-up with a gain of 5.03 per cent at Rs 1,120 against the previous close of Rs 1,066.40 on the BSE.