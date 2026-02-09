Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. SBI share price: Stock gains over 6% as PSU bank records reports highest ever quarterly net profit

SBI share price: Stock gains over 6% as PSU bank records reports highest ever quarterly net profit

SBI share price: State Bank of India (SBI) has reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit at Rs 21,028 crores, witnessing a growth of 24.49 per cent YoY.

SBI share price today on NSE, BSE.
SBI share price today on NSE, BSE. Image Source : SBI/Freepik
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Shares of state-owned State Bank of India (SBI) are in action today as the lender has reported an all-time high profit of Rs 21,028 crore on a standalone basis in the quarter ending December 31 of FY26. This is a 24.49 per cent growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. On a consolidated basis, the state-owned lender reported a 13.06 per cent increase in profit at Rs 21,317 crore, as per a regulatory filing. The operating profit for Q3FY26 was up by 39.54 per cent YoY to Rs 32,862 crores. Following this, the counter opened gap-up with a gain of 5.03 per cent at Rs 1,120 against the previous close of Rs 1,066.40 on the BSE.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Sbi Nse Bse
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\