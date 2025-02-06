This PSU bank's shares ended in red despite 84% surge in Q3 profit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The PSU bank's total income rose to Rs 1,28,467 crore.

SBI Q3 results, SBI share price: Shares of State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, ended the session in red despite the bank reporting an per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 16,891 crore in the December quarter. It had earned a standalone net profit of Rs 9,164 crore in the year-ago period. The stock closed at Rs 754 on the BSE, a fall of 1.58 per cent from the previous close of Rs 766.10.

SBI Q3 results

The PSU bank's total income rose to Rs 1,28,467 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal against Rs 1,18,193 crore in the same period a year ago.

During the quarter, the bank's interest income grew to Rs 1,17,427 crore compared to Rs 1,06,734 crore a year ago.

On the asset quality front, the bank witnessed improvement with gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) moderating to 2.07 per cent at December-end from 2.42 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the last year.

Similarly, net Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) also eased to 0.53 per cent against 0.64 per cent at the end of the same period a year ago.

On a consolidated basis, SBI Group's net profit rose by 70 per cent to Rs 18,853 crore over Rs 11,064 crore in FY24.

Consolidated total income increased to Rs 1,67,854 crore over Rs 1,53,072 crore in the third quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Over 15 per cent return in 1 year

According to the information available on BSE Analytics, the bank has given a positive return of 15.59 per cent in one year and a 37.96 per cent return in two years. In one week, the stock has fallen around 1.29 per cent.

On technical parameters, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 44.09. For the uninitiated, anything below 30 is considered oversold. On the other hand, the value above 70 is considered overbought.