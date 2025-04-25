SBI Life Share Price: Stock zooms nearly 10 per cent even as market opens almost flat - Here's why SBI Life Share Price: The counter opened gap up at Rs 1,715.30, with a gain of 6.62 per cent, on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 1608.85.

SBI Life Share Price: Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company zoomed around 10 per cent on Friday zoomed around 10 per cent even as the benchmark indices opened almost flat and later gave up all the gains. The counter opened gap up at Rs 1,715.30, with a gain of 6.62 per cent, on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 1608.85. The scrip surged further to touch the intraday high of Rs 1,763 - a gain of 9.58 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 1,673 as the BSE Sensex fell over 800 points and the NSE Nifty 50 fell around 280 points.

On the NSE, the stock started the session at Rs 1,723.50 and went on to hit the intraday high of Rs 1,762. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,670.80.

SBI Life Insurance Q4 Results

The surge in the stock comes even as the company has reported a marginal increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 813.5 crore for the three months ended March 2025.

Moreover, total income during the January-March period declined to Rs 24,169 crore from Rs 37,567 crore in the year-ago financial year (FY24). Net premium income in Q4FY25 stood at Rs 23,861 crore against Rs 25,116 crore a year ago.

Why There's A Surge In SBI Life Shares?

However, the surge comes as the company firm said that it has registered a growth of 7 per cent in the value of new business (VoNB) to Rs 5,950 crore in FY25.

VoNB is the present value of expected future earnings from new policies written during a specified period. It reflects the additional value expected to be generated through the writing of new policies during a specified period.

Also, the company's assets under management (AUM) rose by 15 per cent to Rs 4.5 lakh crore as on March 31, 2025 and net worth increased by 14 per cent to Rs 16,980 crore as on March 31, 2025.

SBI Life said it has a robust solvency ratio of 1.96 as on March 31, 2025 against the regulatory requirement of 1.50, indicating a strong financial position.

With PTI inputs

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)