SBI Life-backed NBFC stocks ends session in green even as markets bleed, check details The stock ended the session at Rs 34.37 with a gain of 0.41 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,126.03 crore.

Mumbai:

Shares of NBFC firm Paisalo Digital ended the trading session in the green even as Indian equity markets witnessed sharp, event-driven volatility during the special Budget Day session, with benchmark indices slipping into a risk-off mode as investors digested the Union Budget 2026–27. The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 34.32 against the previous close of 34.23 on the BSE. During the day, it touched a high of 34.65 and a low of Rs 33.30. The stock ended the session at Rs 34.37 with a gain of 0.41 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,126.03 crore.

Stock has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 6.81 per cent in the period. Technically, it traded higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 49.59. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Stock market today



Meanwhile, benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty dived sharply by nearly 2 per cent on Sunday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a hike in the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on derivatives.

Reversing the early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged sharply by 2,370.36 points or 2.88 per cent to slide below the 80,000-mark at 79,899.42 in afternoon trade as the finance minister announced a hike in STT on futures contracts to 0.05 per cent from the current 0.02 per cent.

The barometer settled at 80,722.94, down 1,546.84 points or 1.88 per cent.

The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 495.20 points or 1.96 per cent to settle at 24,825.45. During the day, it tumbled 748.9 points or 2.95 per cent to 24,571.75. Stock markets were opened for regular trading on Sunday due to the budget presentation by Sitharaman for the next financial year.