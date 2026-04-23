SBI Life-backed NBFC stock in focus as board to consider Q4 results, dividend soon

Mumbai:

Shares of SBI Life-backed NBFC firm Paisalo Digital will be in focus as the company has informed exchanges that its board will soon meet to review and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and the full financial year ending March 31, 2026. The board will also consider several key proposal, including the recommendation of a final dividend for the fiscal year 2025-26. As per the information shared, the meeting of the board is scheduled for Sunday, May 10, 2026. The board will also consider a fundraising by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through a private placement basis.

Transforming into fully AI-based lending company.

Meanwhile, the company has stated that it is rapidly transforming into a fully AI-based lending company. It aims to double its AUM, revenue, and profit (PAT) over the next three years. According to the information shared, the company has two high-performance NVIDIA AI chips, one immersion-cooled AI server, and processes over 350,000 AI-based customer calls daily (in Hindi, English, and Marathi).

In the filing, the company stated that its AI/ML engine for underwriting and credit decisions is leveraging bureau data, banking behavior, and other data for real-time approvals, dynamic pricing, and fraud detection, reducing risk and improving returns.

Share price today

The stock opened in the red as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 532.83 points to 77,983.66 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 175.75 points to 24,202.35.

Earlier, the company said its proposed Rs 1,500 crore non-convertible debenture (NCD) has received 'AA/Stable' rating from Brickwork Ratings.

The rating agency has assigned a long-term rating of "BWR AA /Stable" for the company's proposed Rs 1,500 crore NCD issuance, supplementing the company's existing rating from Infomerics Analytics and Research Pvt Ltd, Paisalo Digital said in a statement.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)