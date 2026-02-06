SBI Life-backed NBFC firm announces quarterly results, shares end volatile session in green Net profit of the company jumped 30 per cent compared to the September quarter, while revenue from operations rose to Rs 240.1 crore.

Mumbai:

SBI Life-backed NBFC firm Paisalo Digital has announced its quarterly results for the October-December quarter of the financial year 2025-26. According to the information shared with exchanges, the company has posted a 6.25 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 66.3 crore in the quarter under consideration, compared to Rs 62.4 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the net profit of the company increased 30 per cent as it stood at Rs 51 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY26). The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 240.1 crore, up from Rs 203.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and Rs 224.0 crore in Q2 FY26.

Share price today

Meanwhile, the stock ended the volatile trading session in the green today. Earlier, the scrip opened in green at Rs 35.95 against the previous close of Rs 35.91. During the day, it touched intraday high and low of Rs 36.75 and Rs 34.65, respectively. It ended at Rs 36.04, a gain of Rs 0.13 or 0.36 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,277.92 crore.

Paisalo Digital promoter ups stake

Equilibrated Venture, a part of the promoter group of Paisalo Digital Ltd, has been on a buying spree, picking up nearly 54 lakh shares of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) through open market transactions over the last week.

According to stock exchange filings, the entity picked up 1.4 lakh shares of Paisalo Digital on November 19, another 8.37 lakh shares on November 18 and 43.94 lakh shares on November 13.

With this purchase, Equilibrated's total shareholding increased to 20.53 per cent from 19.94 per cent in the September quarter.

Earlier, the company said it has serviced over 59 lakh customers by initiating transactions worth more than Rs 3,400 crore.

This has been achieved within two years with its strong network of business correspondents’ collaborations with prominent banking partners, including State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of India, Paisalo Digital said in a statement.

