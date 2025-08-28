RVNL Share Price: PSU stock gains despite selloff in stock market - Here's why RVNL Share Price Today: The 52-week high of the PSU stock is Rs 619.40, and the 52-week low is Rs 295.25. The market cap of the company is Rs 66,230 crore.

Mumbai:

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), gained on Thursday, August 28, 2025, even as the benchmark index declined sharply in the early trade amid an additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on India coming into effect from August 27, 2025. While the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked nearly 693 points or 0.86 per cent to touch 80,093.52, the Nifty 50 dived 204.85 points to 24,507.20. Despite this sell-off, shares of RVNL gained 1.69 per cent.

RVNL Share Price Today

The counter opened at Rs 313.30 on the BSE, up from its previous close of Rs 312.80. The counter gained further to touch the high of Rs 318.10, representing a gain of 1.69 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. Last seen, the scrip traded firmly in green at Rs 316.10 with a gain of 1.05 per cent.

The action in stock comes after four days of consecutive falls. Technically, the scrip is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

RVNL Share Price History

The 52-week high of the PSU stock is Rs 619.40, and the 52-week low is Rs 295.25. The market cap of the company is Rs 66,230 crore.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 1,333 per cent in five years and 876 per cent in three years. While it has gained 148 per cent in two years, it has corrected 45 per cent in one year.

Texmaco, RVNL Form JV

Rolling stock maker Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) have formed a joint venture to strengthen India’s railway modernisation and export competitiveness.

The venture will manufacture freight and passenger rolling stock — including wagons, locomotives, coaches, trainsets and metro coaches — and also take up EPC projects, depot operations and global tenders, a statement said.

Texmaco, part of the Adventz Group, will hold a 49 per cent stake, while Navratna PSU RVNL will remain the majority shareholder.

