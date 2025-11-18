Rs 125 dividend alert: Shares of this company to trade ex-date soon - Check record date and other details The company stated in an exchange filing that the dividend amount will be transferred to the bank accounts of shareholders whose names appear on record on the record date, on or before December 12.

Shares of apparel manufacturer Page Industries are going to be in focus as they will trade ex-date for the second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. Page Industries, an exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc (USA) for India, has announced a dividend of Rs 125 each share with a face value of Rs 10. The company had already announced the record date for this interim dividend of Rs 125, which is now very near. Meanwhile, the stock ended the volatile session in the green. The counter started the trading at Rs 39,670 but fell to touch the low of Rs 38,750. However, it rebounded to end the session at Rs 39,500, a gain of 0.07 per cent.

Page Industries Dividend Record Date

Page Industries informed the exchanges in a filing that the record date for this interim dividend has been fixed as November 19, 2025. This means the shares of Page Industries will trade ex-dividend on November 19.

Investors must note that shares purchased on the day a company's shares trade ex-dividend are not eligible for dividends. To avail the dividend, investors must purchase shares a day before the record date. In Page Industries' case, shares purchased by Tuesday, November 18, will be eligible for dividends.

Page Industries Dividend Payment Date

The company stated in an exchange filing that the dividend amount will be transferred to the bank accounts of shareholders whose names appear on record on the record date, on or before December 12.

Page Industries Quarterly Results

The company recently announced its quarterly results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a marginal decline in its net profit at Rs 194.76 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 195.25 crore during the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Page Industries Ltd (PIL).

