Renewable energy stock surges 5% as solar push gains momentum, check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of Renewable energy player RDB Infrastructure and Power gained 5 per cent on Wednesday amid a rally in the benchmark indices, following a ceasefire announced by the United States and Iran that sent Brent crude oil prices lower. The counter opened gap up with a gain of 4.99 per cent at Rs 34.48 against the previous close of Rs 32.84 on the BSE. However, the counter witnessed some profit booking at higher levels and fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 33.50. However, it bounced back and last seen the stock was trading at Rs 34.47 with a gain of Rs 1.63 or 4.96 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 704.51 crore.

Solar Cell Manufacturing, Processing

According to information shared with the exchanges, the company has acquired an industrial plot from Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran to set up solar cell manufacturing and related industries. The project's approximate area is 36.45 acres, and the total cost is approximately Rs 36.89 crore.

The land will be leased for 90 years, with an agreement to be signed within 90 days, and the lease rent will be revised every 30 years.

RDB Infra share price

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 91.89, reached on January 1, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 31.14, reached on April 6, 2026.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a solid return of 1970.91 per cent in five years and 754.25 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 41.06 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the counter has corrected 47.93 per cent, compared to the dip of 8.97 per cent in the benchmark index.

Approved conversion of 56,25,000 warrants

The company recently stated in a filing that its board members have approved the conversion of 56,25,000 warrants into equity shares by a resolution passed through circulation. These shares will each have a face value of Rs 1 and have been issued to Sarwamangala Capital (non-promoter category) on a preferential basis.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)