Reliance Industries Share Price: Stock opens gap up after net profit rises 2.4% in Q4 RIL Share Price Today: The company reported a net profit of Rs 19,407 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025 as compared to Rs 18,951 crore in the year-ago period.

Reliance Share Price: Shares of Reliance Industries gained nearly 4 per cent on Monday, i.e. on April 28, 2025, after the refineries and marketing company reported 2.4 per cent growth in consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The company reported a net profit of Rs 19,407 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025 as compared to Rs 18,951 crore in the year-ago period.

The stock opened at Rs 1,332.35 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 1,300.05. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 1,355 - a gain of 4.23 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 1,353.80.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 1,608.95 and the 52-week low is Rs 1,608.95. The market cap of Reliance Industries, which is India's most valuable company, is Rs 18,28,494.23 crore.

It must be noted that RIL also became the first Indian company to cross a total equity of Rs 10 lakh crore in 2024-25.

Reliance Q4 Results

On a sequential basis, the net profit of the company increased 5 per cent from 18,540 crore reported in the December quarter. Its revenue grew 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter

The company reported that its revenue from operations in the same period increased 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2.64 lakh crore.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday amid sustained foreign fund inflows and a sharp rally in blue-chip stock Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge jumped 456.05 points to 79,668.58 in early trade. The NSE Nifty rallied 112.

85 points to 24,152.20.

