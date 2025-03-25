RattanIndia Power Share Price: Stock falls even as BSE gains over 400 points Earlier, RattanIndia Power reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter, on account of reduced expenses.

RattanIndia Power Share Price: Shares of RattanIndia Power fell nearly 4 per cent on Tuesday, i.e. March 25, 2025, even as bulls are active on Dalal Street. The counter opened in green at Rs 10.44 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 10.38. However, it fell amid profit booking and touched the intraday low of Rs 9.97 per cent - a fall of 3.94 per cent.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 9.99 on the BSE. Similarly, the stock touched a low of Rs 9.95 on the NSE. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 9.99.

RattanIndia Power Q3 net profit

Earlier, RattanIndia Power reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter, on account of reduced expenses.

It had posted a loss of Rs 586.97 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income trimmed to Rs 824.24 crore from Rs 888.30 crore in the October-December period of the preceding fiscal.

It reduced expenses to Rs 819.91 crore from Rs 1,460.30 crore in the third quarter last fiscal.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their winning run on Tuesday early trade as investors' sentiment remained firm amid foreign fund inflows and a sharp rally in the US markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 418.54 points to 78,402.92 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 107.85 points to 23,766.20.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Maruti were the biggest gainers.

IndusInd Bank, Zomato, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,055.76 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Tokyo traded in the positive territory while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

US markets ended significantly higher on Monday.

With PTI inputs