Rajputana Stainless IPO Allotment: Easy steps to check status online, latest GMP, other details

New Delhi:

The initial public offer of Rajputana Stainless Ltd, a leading company with over three decades of experience in the stainless-steel manufacturing sector, got subscribed a total of 1.12 times on the last day of the bidding process on March 16, 2026. According to data available on the NSE, the IPO received bids for 2,34,19,550 shares, as against 2,09,00,000 shares on offer. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 2.51 times the subscription. The quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 2.59 times, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 27 per cent subscription.

The initial public offer has a fresh issue of up to 1,46,50,000 equity shares and an offer-for-sale of up to 62,50,000 equity shares. The public issue has a price band of Rs 116 to Rs 122 per share.

Rajputana Stainless IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Rajputana Stainless’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the Rajputana Stainless IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Rajputana Stainless allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE or click on the direct link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Rajputana Stainless IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details like the application number or PAN to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Rajputana Stainless IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Rajputana Stainless IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies or click on this - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Step 2: Select 'Rajputana Stainless IPO' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Rajputana Stainless IPO application will appear on the screen.

Rajputana Stainless IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Rajputana Stainless' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 2. Considering the upper price band of Rs 122, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 122, reflecting a grey market premium of 1.64 per cent.