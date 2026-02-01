Railway stock announces quarterly results, check share price amid market volatility The company's stock ended the trading session in the red 40.72 down 4.66 per cent or Rs 1.99 on the BSE. During the day, the stock had touched a high of Rs 44.70 and a low of Rs 40.58.

Mumbai:

Shares of Hyderabad-headquartered MIC Electronics Limited (MICEL), a small-cap company with a market cap of Rs 990.32 crore, have released its December quarter results. According to the information shared, the company reported mixed results for Q3 FY26. Net sales rose 80 per cent year-on-year to Rs 90.23 crore from Rs 50 crore a year ago. However, net profit fell 13.36 per cent quarterly to Rs 1.88 crore.

Despite strong revenue growth, the company's profitability is clearly under pressure. Operating margins declined to 4.40% in Q2 FY26 from 10.06%, while PAT margins also fell to 2.08% from 5.73%. The stock has declined nearly 45% in the past year, while the Sensex has gained during the same period. This has raised investors' concerns about whether the company's strong sales growth will translate into sustainable profits in the long run.

Share price today

The company's stock ended the trading session in the red, at Rs 40.72, down by 4.66 per cent or Rs 1.99 on the BSE. During the day, the stock had touched a high of Rs 44.70 and a low of Rs 40.58.

Stock market today



Meanwhile, benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty dived sharply by nearly 2 per cent on Sunday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a hike in the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on derivatives.

Reversing the early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged sharply by 2,370.36 points or 2.88 per cent to slide below the 80,000-mark at 79,899.42 in afternoon trade as the finance minister announced a hike in STT on futures contracts to 0.05 per cent from the current 0.02 per cent.

The barometer settled at 80,722.94, down 1,546.84 points or 1.88 per cent.

The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 495.20 points or 1.96 per cent to settle at 24,825.45. During the day, it tumbled 748.9 points or 2.95 per cent to 24,571.75. Stock markets were opened for regular trading on Sunday due to the budget presentation by Sitharaman for the next financial year.