Quality Power IPO Allotment Date: How to check status online via BSE, Link Intime | Check GMP Quality Power IPO allotment status: The shares of Quality Power will list on both the exchanges i.e. BSE and NSE.

Quality Power IPO Allotment Date: The basis of allotment for the Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO shares is expected to be finalised today i.e. February 19, 2025. The bidding was open from February 14 to February 18, 2025. The IPO got subscribed 1.29 times on the last day of bidding. According to the NSE date, the initial share sale received bids for 1,43,31,304 shares against 1,11,12,530 shares on offer.

The Rs 859-crore IPO has a price range of Rs 401-425 per share.

Quality Power IPO allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE or click on the direct link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Quality Power IPO in this case.)

Step 4: Provide all details like the application number or PAN to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Quality Power IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Quality Power IPO allotment status on Link Intime

Link Intime is the official registrar of the mainboard issue.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Link Intime India or click on this - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html.

Step 2: Select Quality Power IPO from the drop-down down.

Step 3: You will have to provide details like PAN or application no.

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option.

The status of the Quality Power IPO application will appear on the screen.

Quality Power IPO expected listed date

The shares of Quality Power will list on both the exchanges i.e. BSE and NSE. The shares are expected to be listed on February 21, 2025.

Quality Power IPO GMP

Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO GMP today is Rs 2. This indicates shares were trading at Rs 427 with a premium of Rs 2 in the grey market - according to InvestorGain.