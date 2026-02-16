Q3 results: Stock under Rs 50 surges nearly 7% as markets rebound, check details

Mumbai:

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd, a small-cap company in the logistics sector, reported its December quarter results in its latest exchange filing after market hours of the previous trading session. Following the announcement, the stock opened in the red at Rs 22.85 against the previous close of Rs 23 on the BSE. However, it later rebounded to touch an intraday high of Rs 24.58, marking a gain of 6.87 per cent. The rise comes after three consecutive sessions of decline.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 23.19 compared to the previous close of Rs 23.02. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 24.33, up 5.78 per cent. The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 3,751.51 crore.

Technical indicators and surveillance status

Technically, the stock is trading above its 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but below its 5-day and 200-day moving averages.

The BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 53.53. An RSI level above 70 is considered overbought, while a level below 30 is regarded as oversold.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 39.25, touched on July 7, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 12.90.

Q3FY26 Financial Performance

As per its quarterly results for Q3FY26, the company reported net sales of Rs 119 crore and a net profit of Rs 14 crore.

For the nine months ended December (9MFY26), total net sales stood at Rs 408 crore, with a net profit of Rs 44 crore.

For the full financial year FY25, the company reported net sales of Rs 1,731.10 crore, up 3 per cent year-on-year. Net profit for the same period was Rs 121.59 crore, representing a 72 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

The company also significantly reduced its debt, with total debt declining 63.4 per cent to Rs 372 crore in FY25 compared to FY24.

ALSO READ | 'Better to abolish RERA': Supreme Court slams Real Estate Regulatory Authorities, says it benefits builders

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)