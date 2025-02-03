PSU dividend stocks: From GAIL to ONGC, these shares to trade ex-date this week - Check record date

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/FREEPIK PSU dividend stocks

PSU dividend stocks: Several PSU stocks will trade ex-date for dividends this week. According to information available on the BSE, companies like ONGC, GAIL and Power Grid are among the stocks that will ex-dividend.

Those who want to be eligible for these dividends must own the stocks before the record date. Those buying the stocks after this date will not be eligible for this corporate action.

PSU dividend stocks: Let's check the dividend amount and record dates of these stocks

ONGC dividend 2025: The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each. The company has fixed February 7, 2025 as the record date for this purpose.

GAIL (India) dividend 2025: State-owned natural gas company GAIL (India) has announced an interim dividend of Rs 6.5 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each. The record date fixed by the company is February 7, 2025.

Power Grid Dividend 2025: Power Grid Corporation Of India has not announced the dividend amount but has fixed February 7 as the record date.

Meanwhile, benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Monday tracking weak global markets amid concerns over US President Donald Trump imposing tariffs on some of its trading partners.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 319.22 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 77,186.74, snapping its five-day rally. Intra-day, it tumbled 749. 87 points or 0.96 per cent to 76,756.09. The NSE Nifty declined 121.10 points or 0.52 per cent to 23,361.05.

From Sensex shares, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, ITC, Power Grid, NTPC and Reliance Industries were the major laggards.

Among the gainers, Bajaj Finance jumped over 5 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel and Maruti also ended higher.



In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled sharply lower.