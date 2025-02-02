Rs 12 interim dividend PSU stock: Mahanagar Gas Limited shares to trade ex-date tomorrow, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY The company declared the interim on January 28, 2025.

Dividend PSU stock: Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) will trade ex-date on for an interim dividend on Monday i.e. February 3, 2025. The natural gas distribution company has also shared details about the payment date.

Dividend PSU stock: MGL announces Rs 12 interim dividend

The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2024-25. The company has fixed February 3 as the record date. This date is important as it helps the company determine the eligibility of shareholders.

MGL Rs 12 interim dividend: Expected payment date

Mahanagar Gas Limited has shared details about the payment date. It informed exchanges that eligible shareholders will get the dividend within 30 days from the date of its declaration. The company declared the interim on January 28, 2025 and therefore shareholders are expected to get the amount in February.

"The Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 shall be paid to the entitled shareholders within 30 days from the date of its declaration," the company said in an exchange filing.

Mahanagar Gas Limited dividend history

Earlier, Mahanagar Gas Limited declared a final dividend of Rs 18 per equity share for which the ex-date was August 14, 2024 and an interim dividend of Rs 12 for which the ex-date was February 05, 2024. Likewise, the BSE 500 company announced a final dividend of Rs 16 and an interim dividend of Rs 10 in 2023.

Mahanagar Gas Limited share price history

The stock ended the last session at Rs 1374.30 on the BSE - a fall of 0.36 per cent from its previous close of Rs 1379.30. The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 1,988.55 and the 52-week low is Rs 1.075.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a negative return of 5.98 per cent in one year and a positive return of 56.17 per cent in two years.