PSU Defence Stock Under Rs 450: Mishra Dhatu Nigam reports strong Q4 results, shares soar over 6%

PSU Defence Stock: Shares of miniratna defence PSU company Mishra Dhatu Nigam surged over 6 per cent on Thursday, i.e. on May 29, 2025 after the company posted strong numbers in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (FY25). The stock opened gap-up at Rs 430.45 against the previous close of Rs 417.80 on the BSE. The stock gained further to touch the high of Rs 444, a gain of 6.25 per cent from the previous close.

The stock has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 9.26 per cent in the period. On technical parameters, the scrip is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Share Price History

The stock has given a multibagger return of 155 in three years and over 98 per cent in two years. However, the stock has corrected by over 2 per cent in one year.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Quarterly Results

The profit before tax (PBT) of the company in the quarter under consideration is Rs 77.16 crore. This is a gain of 19.31 per cent from Rs 64.67 crore in Q4FY24. The profit after tax (PAT) surged 21.04 per cent to Rs 56.14 crore. The company's PAT was Rs 46.38 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Defence Stocks In Focus

Defence-related stocks, including those of drone manufacturers, makers of missiles and allied equipment, have been in focus for the past couple of weeks. The rally in these stocks is being seen amid India's Operation Sindoor against terrorists to avenge the gruesome killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Thursday after two days of decline. The jump mirrors a rally in Asian markets after a US federal court blocked President Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs on imports under an emergency-powers law.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)