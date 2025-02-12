PSU defence stock HAL in focus as company expands production, eyes Rs 2.2 lakh crore order book by 2030

Follow us on Image Source : FILE HAL has secured two major contracts.

PSU stock HAL: Shares of public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) fell around 4.84 per cent in early trade on Wednesday i.e. February 12, 2025. The counter opened at Rs 3643.954 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 3,648. However, it fell further amid selling pressure to touch the intraday low of Rs 3,471.25. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 3,478.15.

The 52-week high and low of the counter is Rs 5,675 and Rs 2,826 respectively. The stock has been losing for the last three days and has fallen 8.58 per cent in this period.

HAL share price history

The stock has given a multibagger return of 190 per cent in two years and a 405 per cent return in three years. It has given a negative return of 26 per cent in six months.

HAL shares in focus

The PSU stock is in focus today as the company has announced that it expects to add Rs 1 lakh crore to its order book in the company years. According to the information shared, HAL has an order book of Rs 1.2 lakh crore and the company wants it to take it to Rs 2.2 lakh crore, which it aims to execute by 2030.

HAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil, while addressing a press conference on the sidelines of Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, said the company has received orders worth Rs 55,000 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal year.

It is also expecting to finalise orders worth another Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the next five to six months, he added.

Sharing details about two major contracts secured by HAL, he said one of them is for 97 Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas) and 156 Light Combat Helicopters (Prachanda).

"We are actively pursuing these two major contracts.

Both are in the advanced stages of negotiations, and we hope to finalize them within the next five to six months," he said.

Beyond domestic orders, HAL is also actively exploring export opportunities and is in discussions with the Philippines and North America for Dornier aircraft.