Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) will be in focus today, Monday, May 25, 2026, as petrol and diesel prices have been raised by Rs 2.61-2.71 per litre. This is the fourth increase in less than two weeks, and with the latest revision, the cumulative increases in petrol and diesel prices have nearly touched Rs 7.5 per litre since fuel price revisions resumed on May 15 amid a fuel crisis due to tensions in the Middle East. Amid these, stocks of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) will be in focus.
Petrol, Diesel Price Hike: From HPCL to IOC, these OMCs stocks in focus today - Check details
This is the fourth increase in less than two weeks, and with the latest revision, the cumulative increase in petrol and diesel prices has nearly reached Rs 7.5 per litre since fuel price revisions resumed on May 15.
Mumbai:
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