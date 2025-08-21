PC Jeweller shares surge 9% amid high trading volume - Check details According to BSE Analytics, the stock has corrected by 27.56 per cent over the past 10 years but has delivered a solid return of 757 per cent in the past five years.

Mumbai:

Shares of Delhi-based PC Jeweller surged over 9 per cent on Thursday, August 21, 2025, amid high trading volume. The stock opened with a minor gain at Rs 13.09 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 13.06. However, it surged to hit the intraday high of Rs 14.24, representing a gain of 9.03 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. The action comes amid a spurt in volume by more than 2.38 times. At the time of writing the story, around 130.46 lakh shares changed hands. This is higher than the two-week average volume of 54.79 lakh.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter started the trading session at Rs 13.06 against the closing price of Rs 13.05.

Technically, the counter trades higher than the 5-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 35.27. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued. The stock has outperformed the sector by 4.76 per cent.

PC Jeweller Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has corrected by 27.56 per cent over the past 10 years but has delivered a solid return of 757 per cent in the past five years. It has delivered a positive return of 98 per cent, 422 per cent, and 33 per cent in three years, two years, and one year respectively. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has corrected 14 per cent.

The market cap of the company is Rs 9,159.50 crore.

PC Jeweller cuts debt by Rs 335 crore

Earlier, the company stated that it has reduced net debt by 19 per cent in the last four months to Rs 1,445 crore on higher sales and will become debt-free by the end of this fiscal.

"We have repaid bank loans worth Rs 335 crore during the April-July period of this fiscal," the company's MD Balram Garg was quoted as saying by PTI.