  IPOs listing highlights: Nephrocare Health shares list at premium of 6.52%, muted debut for Park Medi World

IPOs listing highlights: Nephrocare Health shares list at premium of 6.52%, muted debut for Park Medi World

Park Medi World, Nephrocare IPOs listing today: Ahead of the initial public offering (IPO), Nephrocare Health Services, known for its brand NephroPlus, had garnered Rs 260 crore from anchor investors.

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Shares of two companies - Park Medi World Ltd, which operates a hospital chain under the Park brand and dialysis services provider Nephrocare Health Services Ltd, debuted on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE today. Nephrocare Health Services made a decent debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, listing at a 6.52 per cent premium to the issue price of Rs 460, taking the company's market valuation to nearly Rs 5,000 crore. However, Park Medi World shares list with a discount of nearly 1.98 per cent against the issue price of Rs 162 on the NSE. Ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), Nephrocare Health Services, known for its brand NephroPlus, had garnered Rs 260 crore from anchor investors. Similarly, Park Medi had collected Rs 276 crore from anchor investors. While Park Medi World has fixed a price band of Rs 154-162 per share for its IPO, Nephrocare Health Services has set a price band of Rs 438-460 per share for its initial share sale.

Park Medi World, Nephrocare IPOs listing LIVE

  • 10:29 AM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Park Medi World lists at 1% discount on BSE

    Park Medi World shares list with a discount of nearly 0.99 per cent at Rs 160.40 on the BSE against the issue price of Rs 162.

  • 10:15 AM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Park Medi World makes muted debut

    Park Medi World shares list with a discount of nearly 1.98 per cent against the issue price of Rs 162 on the NSE.

  • 10:14 AM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Nephrocare Health Services makes decent debut

    Nephrocare Health Services made a decent debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, listing at a 6.52 per cent premium to the issue price of Rs 460, taking the company's market valuation to nearly Rs 5,000 crore. 

  • 10:01 AM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Nephrocare Health Services raised Rs 260 crore from anchor investors

    Ahead of the IPO, the Hyderabad-based company garnered Rs 260 crore from anchor investors. Some of the key anchor investors are SBI Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, Fidelity Funds, DSP MF, Bandhan MF, The Prudential Assurance Company, Eastspring Investments, Polar Capital Funds, Baroda BNP Paribas MF, SBI Life Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

  • 9:59 AM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Park Medi World raises Rs 100 crore from Carnelian in pre-IPO round

    As part of a pre-IPO (initial public offering) round, Carnelian Asset Management invested Rs 100 crore in Park Medi World, which operates a chain of hospitals under the Park brand.

  • 9:39 AM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Park Medi World IPO subscribed 8.10 times

    The initial share sale of Park Medi World Ltd, which operates a hospital chain under the Park brand, received over 8 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Friday.

  • 9:38 AM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Nephrocare Health Services IPO subscribed 13.96 times

    The initial public offering (IPO) of dialysis services provider Nephrocare Health Services Ltd received a decent response from investors and was subscribed 13.96 times on the closing day of the share sale on Friday.

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Nephrocare Health Services

    Ahead of listing, Nephrocare Health Services' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 37. Considering the upper price band of Rs 460, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 497, reflecting a grey market premium of 8.04 per cent.

  • 9:11 AM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Park Medi World IPO GMP

    According to Investorgain, Park Medi World's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 5 ahead of the listing. Considering the upper price band of Rs 162, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 167, reflecting a grey market premium of 3.09 per cent.

Ipo Gmp Nse Bse
Top News

