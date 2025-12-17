IPOs listing highlights: Nephrocare Health shares list at premium of 6.52%, muted debut for Park Medi World Park Medi World, Nephrocare IPOs listing today: Ahead of the initial public offering (IPO), Nephrocare Health Services, known for its brand NephroPlus, had garnered Rs 260 crore from anchor investors.

Mumbai:

Shares of two companies - Park Medi World Ltd, which operates a hospital chain under the Park brand and dialysis services provider Nephrocare Health Services Ltd, debuted on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE today. Nephrocare Health Services made a decent debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, listing at a 6.52 per cent premium to the issue price of Rs 460, taking the company's market valuation to nearly Rs 5,000 crore. However, Park Medi World shares list with a discount of nearly 1.98 per cent against the issue price of Rs 162 on the NSE. Ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), Nephrocare Health Services, known for its brand NephroPlus, had garnered Rs 260 crore from anchor investors. Similarly, Park Medi had collected Rs 276 crore from anchor investors. While Park Medi World has fixed a price band of Rs 154-162 per share for its IPO, Nephrocare Health Services has set a price band of Rs 438-460 per share for its initial share sale.