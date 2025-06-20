Muted Debut: Oswal Pumps shares list at 3% premium, miss IPO GMP estimates Oswal Pumps Share Price Today: Oswal Pumps' shares debuted at Rs 632 per share on the BSE, a premium of 2.93 per cent over its IPO price of Rs 614 per share.

Shares of Oswal Pumps, which is into the manufacturing of grid-connected submersible pumps and electric motors, made a muted debut on Dalal Street on Friday, June 20, 2025. Oswal Pumps' shares debuted at Rs 632 per share on the BSE, a premium of 2.93 per cent over its IPO price of Rs 614 per share. Later, the counter jumped nearly 6 per cent to touch the high of Rs 649.15. In between, it touched the low of Rs 625.20. On the NSE, shares list at Rs 634, a premium of Rs 20 apiece or 3.26 per cent over the issue price.

Meanwhile, the equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty started the session with a slight decline. However, they rebounded amid foreign fund inflows.

After a flat start, the 30-share BSE Sensex later climbed 687.48 points to 82,049.35 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 210 points to cross the 25,000 mark.