Oswal Pumps IPO GMP today: Check key dates and other important details Oswal Pumps IPO GMP today: While the retail portion was subscribed 2.22 times, NII (non-institutional investors) portion was booked 20.73 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 8.24 times bids.

Mumbai:

Today is the last day to subscribe to Oswal Pumps' initial public offer (IPO). The three-day subscription process started on June 13, 2025. The IPO has so far received a moderate response from investors. At the time of writing this report, Oswal Pumps' IPO subscription status was 7.90. According to data available with the NSE, the share sale received bids for around 12.81 crore (12,81,15,720) shares against 1.62 crore (1,62,12,980) shares on offer.

While the retail portion was subscribed 2.22 times, the NII (non-institutional investors) portion was booked 20.73 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 8.24 times the bids.

Oswal Pumps IPO Price Band

The IPO has a price range of Rs 584-614 per share.

Oswal Pumps IPO GMP Today



Oswal Pumps’ IPO GMP today stood at Rs 64. This indicates that the share price of Oswal Pumps was trading at a premium of Rs 64 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com. Considering the upper end of the IPO price, the expected listing price is Rs 678, i.e., a 10.42 per cent gain per share over the upper price band.

Oswal Pumps IPO: Allotment Date

The allotment process is expected to be finalised on June 18, 2025.

Oswal Pumps IPO: Listing Date

Shares of Oswal Pumps will be listed on BSE and NSE. The expected date of listing is June 20, 2025.

Oswal Pumps IPO: Book-Running Lead Managers

IIFL Capital Services, Axis Capital, CLSA India, JM Financial and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Meanwhile, Oswal Pumps mopped up Rs 416.2 crore from anchor investors on Thursday. The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares valued at Rs 890 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 81 lakh stocks worth Rs 497.34 crore at the upper end of the price band, by promoter Vivek Gupta. This aggregates the issue size at Rs 1,387.34 crore.