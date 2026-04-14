Om Power Transmission IPO subscribed 3.33 times on final day: Here's how to check allotment status online

Mumbai:

The initial public offering of power infrastructure company Om Power Transmission Ltd has received a decent response from investors, as it subscribed 3.33 times on the closing day of bidding on April 13, 2026. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 150-crore IPO received bids for 1,99,65,140 shares against 60,02,730 shares on offer. The category for non-institutional investors fetched 7.06 times the subscription. The quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 3.65 times the subscription, and the portion meant for retail individual investors (RIIs) got subscribed 1.54 times.

Om Power Transmission IPO GMP

According to Investorgain, Om Power Transmission's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 2.2. Considering the upper price band of Rs 175, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 177.2, reflecting a grey market premium of 1.26 per cent. This is a drop in GMP as it was around Rs 4 on the opening day of the issue.

Om Power Transmission IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Om Power Transmission’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the Om Power Transmission IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Om Power Transmission IPO allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE or click on the direct link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Om Power Transmission IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details like the application number or PAN to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Om Power Transmission IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Om Power Transmission IPO Allotment Status on MUFG Intime

Step 1: Visit the official website of the registrar — https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

Step 2: Select 'Om Power Transmission' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Om Power Transmission IPO application will appear on the screen.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)