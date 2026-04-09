Om Power Transmission IPO: Check latest GMP, price band and other details

Mumbai:

The initial public offering (IPO) of power transmission infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company Om Power Transmission Limited is now open for subscription. According to the information available, the three-day subscription window will end on April 13. The IPO comprises up to 85,75,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, comprising a fresh issue aggregating up to 75,75,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 10,00,000 equity shares.

At the time of writing the report, the portion meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 0.65 times, and non-institutional investors attracted 0.05 times the subscription. The category for retail individual investors (RIIs) received 0.24 times the subscription.

Om Power Transmission Price Band

The price band has been fixed at Rs 166-175 apiece, valuing the company at nearly Rs 150.06 crore.

The company plans to use net proceeds from the offer for funding of capital expenditure requirements of the company towards purchase of machinery and equipment, pre-payment/ re-payment, in part or in full, of certain outstanding borrowings, funding long-term working capital requirements, and the general corporate purposes.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Offer is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited, and the Registrar to the Offer is MUFG Intime India Private Limited (formerly Link Intime India Private Limited).

Om Power Transmission GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Om Power Transmission's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 3.5. Considering the upper price band of Rs 175, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 178.5, reflecting a grey market premium of 2 per cent.

Om Power Transmission Share Listing Date

Equity shares of Om Power Transmission will be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited, with the expected listing date of April 17, 2026.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)