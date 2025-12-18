Ola Share Price: OLAELEC hits new 52-week low as founder Bhavish Aggarwal sells more shares Ola Electric Share Price today: Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal has sold another 4.2 crore shares via open market, valued at Rs 142 crore, to settle a promoter loan.

Mumbai:

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility continued to fell for the third consecutive session and hit a new 52-week low of Rs 31.41 on the BSE in the opening session. The stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 32.79 against the previous close of Rs 32.92 and dipped further amid selling pressure to touch the low of Rs 31.41, a fall of 4.58 per cent from the last closing price.

The fresh correction in the stock comes as Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal has sold another 4.2 crore shares via open market, valued at Rs 142 crore, to settle a promoter loan.