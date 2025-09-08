Ola Electric shares rebound as stock markets rally in early trade amid firm global trends - Check details Ola Electric Mobility Share Price: The Bengaluru-based firm recently said its Gen 3 scooter portfolio has received certification under the Production Linked Incentive scheme.

Mumbai:

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility rebounded on Monday, September 8, 2025, as benchmark equity indices surged in early trade amid a firm trend in global markets. The counter has rebounded after two consecutive days of decline. The stock opened in green at Rs 60.09 against the previous close of Rs 59.91 on the BSE. The scrip gained further to touch an intraday high of Rs 63.1, representing a gain of 5.32 per cent. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 60.40 against the previous close of Rs 59.95. The intraday high and low touched by the stock are Rs 63.09 and 60.35, respectively.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving average.

Earlier, it fell 7.10 per cent on September 5 and 6.51 per cent on September 4.

Ola Electric Share Price History

The shares of the company have corrected 44.12 per cent in one year and 28.95 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In six months, it has yielded a positive return of 8.37 per cent and 25.86 per cent in three months.

Ola Electric Secures PLI Certification

Earlier, the Bengaluru-based firm recently said its Gen 3 scooter portfolio has received certification under the Production Linked Incentive scheme.

The certification was granted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to all seven Ola S1 Gen 3 scooters. With this, Ola Electric's Gen 2 and Gen 3 scooter portfolio now stands PLI-certified.

Stock Market Today

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 296.26 points to 81,007.02 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 90.35 points to 24,831.35. From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Infosys, and BEL were among the major gainers, with Tata Steel leading the pack by surging 2.39 per cent in the early trade today.