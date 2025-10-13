NSE-listed this tech-enabled company wins solar project from Indian Railways - Check details The order involves execution of the on-grid rooftop solar PV project, including design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of solar panels of different capacities across multiple railway sites in the Ranchi Division, the release added.

Servotech Renewable Power System on Monday announced that it has received an order from the Indian Railways. The company stated that it has bagged a 2.58MW order from the South Eastern Railway. "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform all our stakeholders that the Company has secured a prestigious order from South Eastern Railway for a 2.58MW solar rooftop project in Ranchi Division," the company said in an exchange filing today.

The order involves execution of the on-grid rooftop solar PV project, including design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of solar panels of different capacities across multiple railway sites in the Ranchi Division, the release added. According to the information shared, the order needs to be completed within 12 months from the date of the award.

Gets Order From BIAL for EV chargers

Servotech Renewable Power System received an order from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) to install ultra-fast EV chargers at Kempegowda International Airport.

Each charger will have a capacity of 240 kW and will enhance the e-transport operational efficiency at the airport, Servotech Renewable Power System said in a statement.

Servotech Renewable Power System has received an order to install 10 ultra-fast direct current electric vehicle (DC EV) chargers of 240 kW each at Kempegowda International Airport for airside EV operations, it said.

"This positions the installation as first and biggest of its kind EV charging hub for airside EV operations in an Indian airport enabling fast turnaround times and significantly enhance the airport’s e-transport operational efficiency," it said.

As part of the initiative, the charging station will be strategically located within the airport premises to charge electric buses used for passenger transport between terminals and aircraft, and facilitate 24/7 airside EV operations, further contributing to the reduction of the airport's transport carbon emissions.