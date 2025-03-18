NMDC Dividend: Shares gain as company declares interim dividend - Check record date and other details NMDC Share Price: The company has announced the first interim dividend of Rs 2.30 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2024-25.

NDMC Share Price: Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) NMDC Ltd gained on Tuesday as the mining giant announced an interim dividend for its investors. The state-owned company has also fixed the record date for this corporate action.

NMDC Share Price

The counter opened gap up with a gain of 2.28 per cent at Rs 66.44 today against the previous close of Rs 64.96 on the BSE. It jumped further to touch the high of Rs 66.80 - a gain of 2.83 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 66.37.

On the NSE, the counter started the session at Rs 66.06 against the previous close of Rs 64.91.The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 95.35 and the 52-week low is Rs 59.70. The market cap of NMDC is Rs 58,377 crore.

NMDC Share Price History

The stock has given a positive return of over 3 per cent in one year and a 29.43 per cent return in two years. However, the stock has corrected 4.40 per cent so far in 2025.

NMDC Dividend Amount

The company has announced the first interim dividend of Rs 2.30 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2024-25.

"Declared 1st Interim Dividend @ ₹ 2.30 (Rupees Two and thirty paise only) per equity share of face value of ₹ 1/- each for the financial year 2024-25," the company said in an exchange filing.

NMDC Dividend Record Date

To determine the eligibility of the shareholders for this corporate action, the company has fixed the record date as March 21, 2025.

"The interim dividend shall be paid /dispatched within the prescribed timelines as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 to those equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members / records of Depositories as beneficial owners of the equity shares as on Friday, the 21st March 2025, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," NMDC said in the same filing.

NMDC Dividend History

Earlier, the company paid a final dividend of Rs 1.50 for which the ex-date was August 17, 2024. Earlier to this, the company had paid an interim dividend of Rs 5.75.