Nirman Agri Genetics IPO: Check subscription date, GMP, allotment and listing date

Nirman Agri Genetics IPO subscription will open on Wednesday, March 15. Nirman Agri Genetics is a specialized agri-input provider. The subscription window will close on March 20.

The company has fixed the price band for the 20,50,800 equity shares, bearing a face value of Rs 10 each, at Rs 99 per share. The company will raise around Rs 20 crore from the public issue.

A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 1 lot comprising 1200 shares. One lot will cost Rs 118,800. HNI investors can bid for two lots (2400 shares for Rs 237,600).

Nirman Agri IPO Allotment, Listing

The allotment of the shares will be finalised on March 23. Shares will be credited into the Demat accounts of the successful bidders on March 27.

The listing of shares will take place on March 28 on NSE SME Emerge.

Nirman Agri IPO GMP

Nirman Agri Genetics' latest IPO GMP today, March 13, was last tracked at Rs 3 apiece. Based on this, the estimated gains an investor will is 3 per cent. Nirman Agri Genetics is engaged in the business of of production, processing and marketing of high-quality hybrid seeds, pesticides and others.

First Overseas Capital is the lead manager while Bigshare Services is the registrar. According to DRHP filed with SEBI, the proceeds will be utilised for acquisitions or JVs with other players in the agri inputs industry.

