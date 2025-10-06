NHAI to install QR code signboards on National Highways: Here's how it will benefit you According to the statement, QR code signboards will not only enhance road safety by providing better access to emergency and local information, but will also enhance user experience and awareness of national highways.

New Delhi:

The state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will soon begin installing large signboards with a special QR code on national highways across the country. The NHAI stated that scanning these QR codes will display information related to the project, along with a comprehensive list of emergency helpline numbers. The highway authority said in a statement that these vertical QR code signboards will include information related to the project, such as the national highway number, highway chainage, phone numbers of the highway patrol team, contact numbers of the toll manager, resident engineer and emergency helpline 1033.

How QR Code Signboards Will Help You?

According to the National Highways Authority of India, these signboards will be installed near highway facilities, rest areas, toll plazas, truck parking areas, highway start/end points, and other signage areas. According to the statement, QR code signboards will not only enhance road safety by providing better access to emergency and local information, but will also enhance user experience and awareness of national highways.

Toll Rules To Be Changed

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is making some changes to toll rules. If your vehicle doesn't have a FASTag or it's not working for any reason, you won't have to pay double the toll. If you pay using UPI, you'll only have to pay 1.25 times the applicable toll rate. However, if you pay in cash, you'll have to pay double the toll. This new rule will come into effect nationwide from November 15, 2025.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement on Saturday that the Government of India has amended the National Highway Toll (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 to encourage digital payments and eliminate cash transactions for non-FASTag users.