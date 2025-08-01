NBFC stock under Rs 50 announces board meeting to consider fundraising, check details The stock has been losing for the last six days and has fallen 12.9 per cent in the period. Technically, the scrip trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital has informed exchanges that its board will meet soon to consider fundraising. The company, in an exchange filing post-market hours, said that the meeting of the board of directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled to be held on August 5. The board will consider and approve the fundraising proposal by way of issuance of listed, secured, non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

“We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled to be held on August 5, 2025,” the filing reads.

Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds

Earlier, it informed exchanges that 7.5 per cent Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) due 2029 of the company are being listed on the ‘Global Securities Market’ of India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited with effect from July 31, 2025.

The company's 7.5 per cent Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) amount to USD 50 million. These bonds were originally issued on December 10, 2024, with a coupon rate of 7.50 per cent and a maturity date set for December 10, 2029.

Share Price Today

Meanwhile, the counter opened in the red with a slight fall at Rs 31.08 against the previous close of Rs 31.09. However, it gained from here to touch the high of Rs 31.64 before hitting the intraday low of Rs 30.76. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 30.77, representing a fall of 1.03 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session.

The stock has been losing for the last six days and has fallen 12.9 per cent in the period. Technically, the scrip trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Earlier, the NBFC firm said it has serviced over 59 lakh customers by initiating transactions worth more than Rs 3,400 crore.