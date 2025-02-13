This pharma stock tanks 20 per cent even as markets trade higher - Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY The counter opened gap down with a loss of 18.96 per cent.

NATCO Pharma share price: The shares of NATCO Pharma Ltd, a constituent of BSE 500, tanked 20 per cent on Thursday i.e. February 13, 2025. While the counter has been losing for the last five days, it opened gap down with a loss of 18.96 per cent. The counter started the session at Rs 986 against the previous close of Rs 1216.65 on the BSE. It dipped further to touch the intra-day low of Rs 975 - a fall of 19.86 per cent from the last trading price.

At the NSE, it cracked 19.99 per cent to Rs 975.05.

The sharp fall comes after the firm reported a 37.75 per cent decline in consolidated net profit in the December quarter.

NATCO Pharma share price history

The stock has given a positive return of 15.86 per cent to its investors in one year and a return of 86.01 per cent in two years. However, the stock has dipped over 25 per cent in one week.

On technical parameters, Natco Pharma is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

NATCO Pharma Q3 Results

NATCO Pharma Ltd has reported a 37.75 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 132. 4 crore in the December quarter, hit by a drop in formulations exports.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 212.7 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, NATCO Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 474.8 crore as compared to Rs 758.6 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Nod for generic Everolimus tablets

Earlier, the company received approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Everolimus tablets for oral suspension indicated for patients with tuberous sclerosis complex.

The approval is for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Everolimus tablets for oral suspension (TFOS) of strengths 2mg, 3mg and 5mg, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.