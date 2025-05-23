Multibagger stock: This EV company posts over 574% YoY growth in PAT - Details Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply on Friday driven by buying in blue-chip IT stocks and consumer goods major ITC.

Mumbai:

BSE Smallcap company Mercury Ev-Tech has announced financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2025. The firm has reported a multifold rise in its net profit. According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company has posted a net profit of Rs 1.55 crore in the fourth quarter of the FY25. This is a jump of around 574 per cent from 0.23 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Similarly, the revenue from operations increased by 450 per cent in Q4 to Rs 30.68 crore. It was Rs 5.57 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

For the full FY 2025, the EV company's net profit surged by 297 per cent to Rs 7.91 crore. It was Rs 1.99 crore during the previous financial year. The company's sales increased by 307 per cent to Rs 89.64 crore from Rs 22.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

Despite strong results, shares of the company opened in the red today at Rs 62.80 as against the previous close of Rs 63.15 on the BSE. However, it rebounded and hit the intraday high of Rs 64.98.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 1139.20 and the 52-week low is Rs 51.24. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,213.36 crore.

The stock has given a multibagger return of 6767 per cent in three years and 223 per cent in two years. However, it has cored 12 per cent in one year and 32 per cent so far this year.

After a flat start to the trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex, bounced back and jumped 953.18 points to 81,905.17 in late morning deals. The NSE Nifty surged 299.35 points to 24,909.05.

From the Sensex firms, ITC, Eternal, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and HCL Tech were among the biggest gainers. Sun Pharma emerged as the only laggard.

With PTI inputs

