Meesho vs Vidya Wires vs Aequs: Check latest grey market premiums and other details

Three new Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) will open for subscription tomorrow, i.e. on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. These upcoming public issues are from Meesho, Vidya Wires, and Aequs. As these public issues will open for subscription soon, investors will be closely monitoring grey market premiums (GMPs) along with key details like price bands, lot sizes, and the subscription window. The GMP is the unofficial premium at which an IPO's shares are traded before their formal listing on the stock exchange. Let's have a look at all the latest details related to these three IPOs.

Aequs IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Aequs's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 44.5. This is slight gain from yesterday's GMP of 43.5. Considering the upper price band of Rs 124, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 168.5, reflecting a grey market premium of 35.89 per cent.

Meesho IPO GMP Today

Meesho's grey market premium (GMP) has increased to Rs 45 from yesterday's Rs 41. Considering the upper price band of Rs 111, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 156, reflecting a grey market premium of 40.54 per cent.

Vidya Wires IPO GMP Today

However, Vidya Wires's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium of Rs 5, a 50% per cent fall from yesterday's GMP. Considering the upper price band of Rs 52, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 62, reflecting a grey market premium of 19.23 per cent.

Meesho IPO GMP Aequs IPO GMP Vidya Wires IPO: Key dates

IPO Opening Date Closing Date Expected Allotment Date Expected Listing Date Meesho December 3, 2025 December 5, 2025 December 8 December 10 Vidya Wires December 3, 2025 December 5, 2025 December 8 December 9 Aequs December 3, 2025 December 5, 2025 December 8 December 12

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)