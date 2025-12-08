Meesho IPO allotment date, time: Check allotment status on KFinTech, BSE using direct link and latest GMP Meesho IPO allotment date, time: The initial share sale of SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho received strong investor interest and was subscribed 79.02 times on the final day of bidding on Friday.

The process of Meesho IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised today, i.e. on December 8, 2025. Once finalised, investors can check the allotment status on NSE, BSE, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. Earlier, the initial share of SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho received a good response from investors and got subscribed 79.02 times on the final day of bidding on Friday.

Meesho IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Meesho's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 43. Considering the upper price band of Rs 111, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 154, reflecting a grey market premium of 38.74 per cent.

Meesho IPO Allotment Status Check NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Meesho’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the Meesho IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Meesho IPO allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE or click on the direct link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Meesho IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Meesho IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Meesho IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies or click on this - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Step 2: Select 'Meesho IPO' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Meesho IPO application will appear on the screen.

