Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold above Rs 1,00,000, silver shines on MCX | Check city-wise rates on August 4 Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.38 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,412.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:20 pm was USD 3,360.47 per ounce, down by 0.10 per cent.

Mumbai:

The price of precious metal edged higher on Monday, August 04, 2025, to cross the Rs 1 lakh mark once again. The gold October 3 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 245 at Rs 99,999 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 99,754. It gained further to cross the Rs 1 lakh mark and hit a high of Rs 1,00,383. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,00,373 with a gain of Rs 619 or 0.62 per cent. In between, it touched a low of Rs 99,939.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 321 at Rs 1,10,579 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,10,258. It gained further to touch a high of Rs 1,11,488. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,11,449 - a gain of Rs 1,191 or 1.08 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 1,10,579.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.38 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,412.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:20 pm was USD 3,360.47 per ounce, down by 0.10 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,01,550 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 93,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,01,400 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 92,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,01,400 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 92,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,01,400 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 92,950 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,13,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,13,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,15,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,23,000 per kg.