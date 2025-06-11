Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold edges higher on MCX, silver steady above Rs 1,06,000 | Check city-wise rates Gold, Silver Rates Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,360.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:20 am was around $3,341.05 per ounce.

Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: A day after easing on mild profit-taking in a volatile session, as investors awaited US inflation data, the yellow metal edged higher in the domestic futures market on Wednesday, i.e. June 11, 2025. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a gain of Rs 347 at Rs 97,249 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 96,902. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 97,295. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 97,281 with a gain of Rs 379 or 0.39 per cent. In between, it touched the low of Rs 97,152.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, too surged in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 1,06,900 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 151 from the previous close of Rs 1,06,749. It moved up further to touch the high of Rs 1,06,900. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,06,799 - a gain of Rs 50 or 0.05 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 1,06,744.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,360.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:20 am was around $3,341.05 per ounce.

Support Level For Gold Silver

"Both gold and silver remain in a consolidation phase, as gold consolidates near USD 3,300 and silver fluctuates close to USD 36. Gold has support at USD 3300-3275 while resistance at USD 3345-3360. Silver has support at USD 36.20-35.90 while resistance is at USD 36.75-36.95. In INR, gold has support at Rs 96,620 - 96,290, while resistance is at Rs 97,350 - 97,640. Silver has support at Rs 105,859 - Rs 105,050 while resistance at Rs 1,07,750 - 1,08,650," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 98,550 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 90,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 98,400 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 90,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 98,400 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 98,400 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,200 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,09,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,09,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,09,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,19,000 per kg.