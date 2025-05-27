Gold, Silver Prices Today: MCX gold, silver rates edge lower today | Check city-wise rates on May 27 Gold, Silver Price Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,329.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:50 am was around $3,329.81 per ounce, down by around 0.33 per cent.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: The prices of gold and silver edged lower in the domestic futures market for the second straight day today, on May 27, 2025, amid US President Donald Trump’s decision to extend the EU tariff deadline to July 9. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a fall of Rs 337 at Rs 95,600 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 95,937. It slipped further to touch the low of Rs 95,537. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 95,775 with a dip of Rs 162 or 0.17 per cent.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, too fell in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 97,915 per kg on the MCX, a slight dip of Rs 88 from the previous close of Rs 98,003. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 97,391. Last seen, it was trading in red at Rs 97,467 with a fall of Rs 536 or 0.55 per cent at the time of writing the report.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,329.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:50 am was around $3,329.81 per ounce, down by around 0.33 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 98,280 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 90,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 98,130 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 89,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 98,130 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 89,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 98,130 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 89,950 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,00,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,00,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,00,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,11,000 per kg.