Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in green, Bajaj Finance gains over 2%

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the week on a slightly positive note on Monday, October 6, 2025, amid mixed global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 67.62 points to start the session at 81,274.79, the Nifty gained 22.3 points to open at 24,916.55. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,207.17 and the Nifty 50 at 24,894.25. However, the broader indices traded in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 17.19 points, or 0.04 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index gained 14.44 points, or 0.03 per cent, to trade at 52,235.23.