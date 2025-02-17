Market Opening Bell: Sensex falls 500 points, Nifty below 22,800

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets open in red on Monday.

Market Opening Bell: Indian benchmark indices opened in the red on Monday, February 17, 2025, amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 522.15 points or 0.69 per cent at 75,417.05 and the NSE Nifty fell 186.50 points or 0.18 per cent at 22,742.80 in the opening trade.

Among the major gainers in the early trade were Sun Pharma, HUL, Cipla. On the other hand, M&M, Bharat Electronics, Tata Steel, Shriram Finance and ONGC were the biggest laggards.

According to NSE data, around 731 shares advanced, 1709 shares declined and 152 shares unchanged.

