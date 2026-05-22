Market Opening Bell: Sensex adds 77 points, Nifty flat amid positive global cues, Maruti gains 1%

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started today's trading session on May 22, 2026, on a positive but cautious note amid positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 77.03 points or 0.10 per cent to start the session at 75,260.39, the Nifty added 16.5 points to open at 23,671.20. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 75,318.39 and the Nifty 50 at 23,654.70. However, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was down by 22.29 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index fell 1.76 points or 0.02 per cent, to trade at 8,415.55.

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Trent, ICICI Bank and UltraTech Cement were in green with Maruti leading the pack by gaining 0.95 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, ITC, Infosys, Titan, L&T and Power Grid were among the top losers, with ITC the biggest loser, down over 1.14 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,239 stocks advancing against 1,038 stocks declining on the NSE. 139 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, hinted at a positive start as it opened with a gain of 135.5 points at 23,651, compared to the previous close of 23,515.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,891.21 crore on May 21. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and purchased equities worth Rs 2,492.42 crore.

"Overall market sentiment appears moderately positive for the near term, supported by firm global cues, Gift Nifty indications, and continued buying support from domestic institutions. However, the inability of benchmark indices to sustain at higher levels in recent sessions suggests that traders may continue to witness stock-specific action along with intermittent volatility," said Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst, Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets rose on Friday as US stocks inched higher amid swings in oil prices. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 1,451.86 points or 2.35 per cent at 63,136 at the time of writing the report. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 308.48 points or 1.22 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 23.83 per cent at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 18.96 points or 0.47 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)