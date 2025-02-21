Market Opening Bell: Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty below 22,900, M&M drops 1.70 per cent Market Opening Bell: From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Axis Bank were among the major losers.

Market Opening Bell: Indian benchmark indices fell for the third consecutive session on Friday, February 21, 2025, and opened marginally lower amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened 123.35 points, or 0.16 per cent, lower at 75,612.60, and the NSE Nifty 50 fell 55.95 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 22,857.20 in the opening trade.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Axis Bank were among the major losers. Zomato, Sun Pharma, TCS and HCL Tech were the biggest gainers in the opening trade. Mahindra & Mahindra fell nearly 1.70 per cent in the early trade.

In the Nifty pack, 1652 stocks were trading in the green, while 471 were trading in the red. 57 remained unchanged.

What Gift Nifty Indicated?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for equity market indices, indicated a negative start for the Nifty 50 as it was seen trading at 22,873 level, a discount of nearly 70 points from the last trading price.

Asia Markets Today

Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 46.54 points or 0.12 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up by 653.53 points or 2,89 per cent. Asia-Pacific markets were mixed, with South Korea’s Kospi falling 2.44 or 0.09 per cent.



How did individual sectors perform?

Some of the major Nifty sectoral indices opened in red with Nifty Auto falling 0.64 per cent. The Nifty Realty Pharma was down by 0.65 per cent and Nifty Bank was down by 0.28 per cent. However, the Nifty Metal Index gained .123 per cent in the opening trade.

Stock Markets on Thursday

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined for the third day on Thursday as fresh tariff threats, weak Asian markets and foreign fund outflows hurt investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 203.22 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 75,735.96. During the day, it tanked 476.17 points or 0.62 per cent to 75,463.01.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,881.30 crore on Wednesday after a day's breather, according to exchange data.